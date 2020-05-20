Former CF coach Ryan lands new job

After building the College of Central Florida basketball program into a NJCAA powerhouse, Tim Ryan is moving on. Unfortunately, it was because he had to.

After the Patriots announced they would be dropping both men's and women's basketball plus volleyball effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Ryan has secured a new position as head coach at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

In 17 seasons at CF, Ryan won 393 games for a .717 winning percentage. His greatest on-court achievement was leading the Patriots to the NJCAA national title in 2013. His new team, nicknamed the Bulldogs, had a record of 14-8 this past season.