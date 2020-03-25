Gatornationals Rescheduled

NHRA officials have announced that the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule will resume in June in Gainesville with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. The races will take place from June 5-7 at the Gainesville Raceway. This restarts the season with a revised schedule of 19 total events. The season will end with the crowning of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions November 13-15 at the Auto Club Finals in Pomona, California.