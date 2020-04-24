Gator DE Zuniga taken by Jets in round three

Jabari Zuniga didn't make the statistical impact he envisioned last fall, but his potential is high enough that the New York Jets have made the Florida Gator their third round selection in this year's NFL Draft.

Zuniga goes to the Big Apple with the 79th overall pick.

Zuniga played only six games for Florida last year due to an ankle injury, but as a junior, he tallied six and a half sacks. He also demonstrated that the injury is a thing of the past when he ran a 4.64 40-yard time at the NFL Combine.

Interestingly enough, Zuniga is the second straight Gator defensive end chosen by the Jets in the third round. Last year, New York selected Jachai Polite, who didn't even make the roster out of training camp.

