Gator baseball team 12-0, new program record-hot start

The Florida Gators broke open a tight game in the mid to late innings against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday night, prevailing 7-3 to improve to 12-0 overall.

With the victory, the Gators have set a team record for longest winning streak to open a season. Previously, the 1989 and 2002 Gators had each won their first 11 games in a season.

Austin Langworthy and Kris Armstrong each collected two RBI's against the Owls, while Jacob Young had three more hits to increase his season average to .465. Young has hit safely in all 12 games this season. Cory Acton gave Florida the lead for good with a tie-breaking RBI single in the top of the third to make it 4-3 Florida.

David Luethje picked up the win on the mound with two and two thirds innings of scoreless relief.

Florida returns home Wednesday night to face Florida A&M, where the Gators will look to make it 13 wins in a row.