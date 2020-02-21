Gator gymnasts claim SEC crown

The Florida gymnastics team did not record any perfect tens on Friday night against Alabama, but 2020 has surely been a perfect season so far.

The second-ranked Gators defeated the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide, 198.05 to 197.45 to clinch a second straight regular season SEC title. The score is Florida's second best of the season. Five of the nation's ten best scores belong to the Gators as well.

Sierra Alexander led all Gators with a 9.95 on vault, while Amelia Hundley and Trinity Thomas tied for the team lead on bars, with each recording a 9.90.

Three Gators were graded at a 9.95 or higher on beam, led by Leah Clapper's collegiate-best 9.975. Alyssa Baumann topped all performers on floor, also with a 9.975.

Claiming her fifth straight all-around win was Thomas, with an aggregate of 39.65.

The Gators and Crimson Tide competed in front of a sellout crowd of 9,301 on Link To Pink night, the largest crowd in the 14-year history of the promotion for breast cancer awareness.