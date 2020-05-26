Gators Young, Specht voted All-Americans

University of Florida sophomore outfielder Jacob Young was selected as a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Tuesday, while sophomore relief pitcher Ben Specht was chosen for the third team.

Young hit safely in all 17 games this spring for the Gators, a big reason why the team stood 16-1 overall when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young hit .450 overall and recorded seven multi-hit games. His hitting streak stands at 18 straight games dating back to the 2019 season.

Specht enjoyed a breakout spring on the mound, posting a 0.75 ERA in nine relief appearances. Opposing teams did not register a hit against Specht in six of those outings.

Florida's 16-game run was the longest season-opening winning streak in program history.