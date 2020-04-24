Greenard parlays one UF season into draft selection

Jonathan Greenard delivered bang for the buck in his lone season as a Gator, and he got rewarded for it on Friday night by being chosen in the third round of the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans, 90th overall.

After arriving in Gainesville as a graduate transfer from Louisville, Greenard shined in his only season as a Gator. He totaled nine sacks to lead the SEC, and was voted conference defensive lineman of the week four times en route to earning First Team All-SEC honors.

Against Missouri, he became the first Gator since 2000 to record five tackles for a loss in a game. For the season, Greenard accumulated six games where he made at least six tackles.

Greenard joins a Texans team that made the divisional round of the AFC playoffs last season.