Percy Harvin seeks return to NFL

At age 32, Percy Harvin says he's going to give pro football another shot.

The UF Athletic Hall of Famer told ESPN that despite not having played since 2016, he's ready to make a return to the field, saying "I thought I was done, but that itch came back."

Harvin previously said he was through with playing following the 2015 season, and after a brief comeback in 2016. He has battled numerous injuries and migraine headaches throughout his career.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Vikings in 2009, Harvin spent the first four of his eight NFL seasons in Minnesota. He went on to play 75 NFL games, winning a Super Bowl title with the Seahawks in the 2013 season.

Harvin was a threat to score anytime he touched the ball and totaled 32 NFL touchdowns between receiving, rushing, and kickoff / punt returns.

At Florida, he was a member of two national championship teams in 2006 and 2008 and was twice voted first team All-SEC.