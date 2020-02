One season after losing in the Class 1A region final, Hawthorne is now booked into the state semifinal round after downing Wildwood, 69-59.

Meanwhile, Columbia has qualified for its second straight Class 6A region championship game after a 57-56 win over Lincoln.

And in Class 4A, Eastside outscored The Villages by 11 in the fourth quarter for its 12th straight win, 77-66.