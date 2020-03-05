LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) Torey Buie scored 32 points in Hawthorne's semifinal win. The team was dominant in the first half especially, with six steals and four blocked shots.
With the victory, the Hornets move into the championship game on Friday versus Hilliard.
Hornet boys a step away from giving school twin titles
By Kevin Wells |
Posted: Thu 12:25 AM, Mar 05, 2020
