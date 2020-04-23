Jags take Gator CB Henderson in round one

CJ Henderson has become the fifth University of Florida defensive back in the last 11 years to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and he won't even have to move far.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made Henderson the ninth overall selection in the 2020 draft on Thursday night, filling a dire need for a team that traded both starting cornerbacks since the start of last season.

Henderson left Florida after his junior year, when he was voted First Team All-SEC and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award, presented to the nation's top defensive back. Henderson made six interceptions in his three seasons at Florida, all in his first two years. As a junior, he totaled 11 pass breakups.

Florida has now had 51 players chosen in the first round since the beginning of the common draft era in 1967, the fifth-most in the NCAA.