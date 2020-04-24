Jefferson goes to the Rams in round two

After leading the Gators in receiving yards in his junior and senior seasons, Van Jefferson was selected in the second round of the NFL draft, 57th overall, by the Los Angeles Rams on Friday night. Jefferson becomes a second generation pro player. His father, Shawn played 13 NFL seasons.

Jefferson is a noted route runner and a technician, and should give one of the league's most dynamic offenses a new weapon. Rams' quarterback Jared Goff threw 626 passes last season, tied for the most in the league. In 2018, Los Angeles made the Super Bowl.

Jefferson played his final two collegiate seasons in Gainesville after transferring from Ole Miss, totaling 12 touchdowns as a Gator. At number 57 overall, he becomes the highest drafted receiver out of Florida since Percy Harvin went 22nd overall in 2009.