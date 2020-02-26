Johnson's career-high leads Gators past Tigers

The Gator men's basketball team pulled into a tie for third place in the SEC standings with Thursday's 81-66 rout of LSU at the O'Connell Center. Florida improves to 18-10 overall, but both teams are 10-5 in league play with three games left.

Keyontae Johnson scored 17 of his career-high 25 points in the first half and connected on eight of nine field goals in the opening 20 minutes. As a team, Florida nailed 17 of 22 shots from inside the arc in the first half.

Scottie Lewis also enjoyed a big game with 18 points, while Andrew Nembhard chipped in 17.

Florida plays its next two on the road, beginning Saturday at Tennessee.