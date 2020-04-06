Scottie Lewis to return for sophomore season

One of Florida's talented freshmen says he's coming back for another year of college basketball.

Guard Scottie Lewis announced on Monday that he will not enter the NBA draft, but rather return for his sophomore season. The 6-foot-5 Lewis was voted to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds, helping the Gators finish 19-12 overall. He also became the first guard to league the team in blocks, tallying 36.

Lewis came strong near the end of the season, averaging 13 points in the final four gamers, including a career-high 19 in the finale against Kentucky.

As part of Mike White's much-hyped recruiting class, Lewis was a McDonald's All-American in high school and was projected to be chosen near the middle of the first round of the 2020 draft before even playing a game in college. Since then, he has fallen out of the first round in most mock drafts and online projections.