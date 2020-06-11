Mace, Leftwich go undrafted by MLB

University of Florida junior pitchers Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich were not among the 160 players chosen in this year's Major League Baseball draft, all but assuring their return for the 2021 season. Undrafted players can sign with clubs as free agents, but for a maximum of $20,000.

Mace was projected as a second round pick this year after going 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA for the Gators this spring. Leftwich was 2-0 with a 4.15 ERA and was ranked between number 99 overall and 145 overall, depending on the source. The draft was scheduled for five rounds.

Although neither player was selected, they weren't necessarily snubbed. MLB teams are watching what they spend this year because of the lack of revenue coming in. Teams and players frequently negotiate prior to the pick being made, and if the offer isn't suitable, teams move on to someone they can sign.

Considering this year's senior class will also have the opportunity to come back to school with the NCAA granting eligibility relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan will have a lot of returning talent to choose from next spring.