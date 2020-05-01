Ocala's Maurer details depression, suicidal thoughts

West Port High School graduate and current Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Brian Maurer went into detail on Friday in an Instagram post here that he contemplated killing himself earlier this year, only to receive a phone call from his mother later that day that restored hope.

Maurer is hoping to help others who have had their own bouts with depression, as May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Maurer said he has struggled with depression since the seventh grade, when his father was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He has also lost multiple friends to gun violence and suicide and admits to falling deeper into depression rather than seek help.

"I was embarrassed to be like this, Maurer posted. "I always thought as a guy I had to have tough skin and not let anything bother me."

Maurer's pain got to be too much on January 22nd. Suddenly, fate intervened.

"I thought I lost my battle with depression and my pain had come to an end," Maurer wrote. "As I was going to do it I looked up and said 'god if this isn't your plan for me please send me a sign.'

"2 minutes later my mom called me with my baby nephew Jeremiah and she said she was just calling to say she loved me, I then knew by ending my pain I would be causing so much more to the people who loved me."

Maurer told ESPN he plans to seek treatment immediately. He appeared in eight games for the Vols as a freshman.