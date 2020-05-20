NCAA approves voluntary activities in three sports

More than two months after shutting down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, college campuses will be open for athletes' voluntary workouts in football, plus men's and women's basketball, effective June 1st.

The NCAA Division I Council approved the measure but stated that ultimately the decision to allow athletes back on campuses resides with local government and public health officials.

Multiple conferences, including the SEC, will meet later this week to further discuss whether they should prepare a gradual reopening phase.