NCAA cancels winter and spring sports championships

Due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the NCAA has canceled not only the men's and women's basketball championships that were scheduled to begin next week, but all winter and spring championships for the remainder of the school year.

This includes the men's and women's College World Series, which don't begin until June. The University of Florida baseball team is currently ranked number one in the country with a record of 16-1, while the softball team is seventh, at 23-4.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said on Thursday he was surprised a decision regarding spring sports came so quickly.

Previously, the SEC and other major conferences had also suspended regular season play until at least March 30th. Meanwhile, the Big Ten has canceled competition involving its teams for the remainder of the school year.

Other squads that won't have an opportunity to compete for a championship include the Florida gymnastics team, which sits number two in the country and clinched the regular season SEC title.