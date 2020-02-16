Opening weekend sweep: Florida takes down Marshall

The Gator baseball team scored in seven consecutive innings and overcame an early 5-2 deficit to knock off Marshall, 15-8 on Sunday to complete a season opening series sweep at McKethan Stadium. Florida has now started 3-0 in six straight seasons.

Seniors Kirby McMullen and Austin Langworthy each collected three hits for the Gators. Langworthy also bashed his first home run of the season, while McMullen has reached base in 10 of his 13 plate appearances this season.

Brady Smith clubbed a pair of home runs and had five RBI's. His first homer gave the Gators a 6-5 lead that they would not relinquish.

In a game in which the teams combined to use 15 pitchers, Christian Scott performed well out of the bullpen, tossing two and two thirds innings of scoreless relief. During his time on the mound, Florida went from being down 5-2 to leading 9-5.

Florida plays a two game home and home series with Jacksonville Tuesday and Wednesday, before traveling to Miami next weekend.