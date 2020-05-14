Quinton Dunbar wanted by police

Arrest warrants have been issued in South Florida for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

Dunbar is entering his sixth NFL season and played wide receiver at the University of Florida from 2011 to 2014.

According to Miramar Police, Baker's arrest warrant is for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The incident took place late Wednesday night at a party that began Wednesday evening. According to the arrest warrant, Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing money and watches with force while armed with semi-automatic firearms. It states that Baker intentionally threatened victims with a firearm.

According to the arrest warrant, multiple witnesses said at one point during the incident Baker ordered another suspect wearing a red mask to shoot an individual who was just entering the party.

The warrant includes conflicting accounts from witnesses as to whether Dunbar was armed, with some saying they didn't see a gun in his possession.

The NFL said Thursday night it is aware of the matter and would have no further comment at this time. The league will review the incident under its personal conduct policy and hand out discipline if warranted.