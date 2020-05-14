Stricklin open to possibility of UF hosting pro games

University of Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin and Governor Ron DeSantis have been in touch about campus facilities such as Ben Hill Griffin Stadium being utilized to host professional sporting events during Florida's reopening process from COVID-19.

Stciklin said in a statement: “Our priority is the well-being of Gator student-athletes, staff and fans, and we are working toward the day when we can once again engage with those groups safely on campus. Following Governor DeSantis’ comment yesterday inviting other pro teams to participate in our state, I reached out to remind him that UF and Gainesville have world class health care facilities, an iconic football stadium, a state-of-the-art basketball arena and a brand-new baseball ballpark within two hours of cities with professional franchises. We’ve been receiving excellent guidance from our state and health care officials, and when those groups believe it is safe to host college and pro sporting events in Florida, we will be prepared to do so.”

Governor DeSantis had previously invited any and all pro teams in other states to train and compete in Florida. The Florida campus remains closed for in-person classes and all sports activities.