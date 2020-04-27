Tebow, Spikes lead UF Hall of Fame class

Three Gator football greats who were all part of two BCS National Championship teams in 2006 and 2008 will be a part of the newest UF Athletic Hall of Fame class, the school announced on Monday.

Quarterback Tim Tebow, linebacker Brandon Spikes, and return specialist Brandon James are among a group of eight former Gator athletes who will be inducted at a time to be determined.

Tebow, possibly the most celebrated athlete in Gator history, won the 2007 Heisman Trophy and remains the only college signal caller to amass 85 career passing touchdowns and 55 career rushing touchdowns. He was voted an All-American three times.

Spikes was a two-time First-Team All-American and holds the Florida career record with four interceptions returned for a touchdown.

James was voted 2008 SEC special teams Player of the Year and delivered as much excitement as any Gator return man.

The other members of the Class of 2020 are as follows, as detailed by UF Communications:

Andrew DeClercq (Men's Basketball, 1991-95) - Helped Florida reach the 1994 Final Four ... Three-time All-SEC selection (First Team in 1995, Second Team in 1993, and Third Team in 1994) ... Started all 128 games of his Gators career, breaking and still holding the record for most consecutive games started.

Shaune Fraser (Men's Swimming and Diving, 2006-10) - Three-time individual NCAA champion (200-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle in 2009, 200-yard butterfly in 2010) ... Broke the collegiate record in the 200-yard butterfly at the 2009 NCAA Championships ... Two-time Olympian (2004, 2008) who represented Cayman Islands.

Mariam Kevkhishvili (Women's Track and Field, 2007-10) - Tied the school record with five individual NCAA titles (three indoor shot put, 2008-10; two outdoor shot put, 2009-10) ...Second woman in NCAA history to win consecutive indoor and outdoor NCAA titles in the shot put.

Hamid Mirzadeh (Men's Tennis, 2001-05) - Five-time All-America honoree (three in singles, two in doubles) ... Four-time All-SEC First Team selection ... Only Division I player to advance to the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles at the 2004 NCAA Championship.

Gemma Spofforth (Women's Swimming and Diving, 2006-10) - Seven-time individual NCAA champion (100-yard backstroke from 2008-10, 200-yard backstroke from 2007-09, 200-yard freestyle relay in 2010) ... Broke the collegiate record in the 200-yard backstroke at the 2009 NCAA Championships.

In all, the Class of 2020 led Gator teams to five national titles.