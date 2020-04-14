The NBA can wait for Keyontae Johnson

University of Florida sophomore forward Keyontae Johnson will return to school next season rather than enter the NBA draft, stating on social media on Tuesday that he and his Gator teammates have "unfinished business."

Johnson led the Gators in scoring this past season, averaging 14.0 points per game. It was an increase of six points per game from his freshman year, when he ranked fifth on the team.

Johnson was generating some attention from the professional ranks due to his athleticism for his frame. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he can blow past slower defenders off the dribble but is also strong enough to battle with big men down low. Johnson ranked just behind Kerry Blackshear, Jr. for the team lead in rebounding, at 7.1 per game.

Florida, like all college basketball basketball programs in the country, never got the chance to find out its final result of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Freshman guard Scottie Lewis had previously announced he would also return next season.

