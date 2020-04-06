Thomas among "Final Four" in college gymnastics

University of Florida sophomore Trinity Thomas is among four finalists for the Honda Award, given to the top collegiate gymnast of 2020. Thomas is nominated along with Maggie Nichols of Oklahoma, UCLA's Kyla Ross, and Lexy Ramler of Minnesota.

Thomas is the only NCAA gymnast to record a perfect 10 score in three different events this season, having reached perfection on the uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. Her top all-around score was 39.825, the third highest single meet score in the country.

Thomas also has a unique NCAA career as the only current college gymnast who is also a member of the U.S. Senior National Team. She is looking to become the fifth Gator to win the Honda Award.