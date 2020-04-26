Three Gators get drafted on the final day of the NFL draft, including Ocala native Freddie Swain

On Saturday three Gators were selected on the final day of the NFL draft. Three others went undrafted, but they were picked up as UDFAs.

The New York Jets selected La'mical Perine in the fourth round as the 120th overall pick.

In Perine's senior year he rushed for 676 yards in 132 carries and six touchdowns.

It's expected that he'll share the backfield with Le'Veon bell, who is not expected to stay with the Jets past the 2020 season.

Perine was the only running back the Jets took and there's not a lot of depth behind that. Perine, could really shine with the Jets.

There are also going be a lot of Gators in green. Jabari Zuniga of course was selected on Friday. The Jets also got Quincy Wilson in a trade deal. Former Gators Brian Poole and Jonathan Harrison are already on the roster.

Former North Marion High School and Florida wide receiver, Freddie Swain was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks as the 214th overall pick in the sixth round.

In Swain's senior year he caught 38 passes for 517 yards. He also led the team with seven touchdowns. He'll hope to become a target for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. There are veteran receivers that lead the pack for the Seahawks like Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. The Seahawks have some guys like Phillip Dorsett who are on one year deals, so depth is necessary. Swain has the chance of adding to that depth with his speed, his ability to get open, and his success on special teams.

Another former Gator receiver will head out west. The Denver Broncos selected Tyrie Cleveland in the seventh round as the 252nd overall pick. During his senior year at Florida he caught 25 passes for 351 yards and a score.

It will be a competition in Denver to make that roster. The Broncos took great receivers like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy in the first round and Penn State's K.J. Hamler in the second..

However, Cleveland is a team player who can block and help out on special teams. He was a great gunner at Florida and added three tackles on special teams.

Several gators went undrafted, but teams still saw something in them.

Punter Tommy Townsend got picked up by the Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Townsend this season totaled over 1800 yards yards on 42 punts and averaged 44 yards per kick.

Defensive lineman Adam Shuler got picked up by the Arizona Cardinals. This past season he added six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Florida WR Josh Hammond wont be too far away, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked him up.

Hammond racked up 346 receiving yards on 27 receptions and two touchdowns.

A total of seven Gators were drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In days one and two of the draft Cornerback C.J. Henderson was drafted to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the ninth overall pick in the first round, wide receiver Van Jefferson was selected in the second round as the 57th overall pick to the L.A. Rams, defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga was drafted in the third round as the 79th overall pick to the New York Jets, and defensive lineman Jon Greenard was selected in the third round as the 90th overall pick to the Houston Texans.