UF's Castillo top NCAA freshman golfer

The University of Florida's Ricky Castillo was voted the winner of the NCAA Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award on Thursday, presented by the Golf Coaches Association of America. Castillo becomes the third Gator to win the honor, after Camilo Villegas (2001) and Sam Horsfield (2016).

Although his season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Castillo got off to an outstanding start to his college career.

Castillo opened the spring with two straight individual titles and set a Gator single season record with a 70.08 scoring average. After nine rounds in the spring, Castillo shot a collective 26 under par.

Castillo and teammate John Axelsen were previously chosen First-Team All-Americans.