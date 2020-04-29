UF's Rowland voted National Coach of the Year

Although the NCAA gymnastics season was halted short of completion due to COVID-19, there remains plenty to celebrate at the University of Florida.

Gator head coach Jenny Rowland was voted National Coach of the Year on Wednesday by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association. It's the first time in 13 years that a UF coach has been recognized with the award.

Rowland led Florida to a perfect regular season record and the program's first sweep of SEC opponents en route to the number two ranking in the country.

Florida's success was the product of not only outstanding talent, but roster depth. Eight different Gators claimed an event victory in a dual meet this season, and Rowland routinely had as many as 11 athletes compete week in and week out. Florida was ranked either first, second, or third in the nation in every event.

Previously, Rowland was voted top coach in the SEC, while sophomore Trinity Thomas was chosen as conference Gymnast of the Year.

