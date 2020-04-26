Van Jefferson celebrates getting drafted with family

It's a moment every football player dreams of, getting drafted by an NFL team.

Now former Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson got the call on Friday from the Los Angeles Rams and celebrated with family.

Jefferson suffered a foot injury that had him sidelined at the NFL combine, but his talent shined through and he was selected in the second round as the 57th overall pick.

Jefferson played his last two collegiate football seasons at UF after transferring from Ole Miss.

In the 2019 season he had 49 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns.