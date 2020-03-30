Younger Perine shows love, inspires kids to stay active while social distancing

Austin Perine is a very active kindergartner! The six-year-old who lives in Birmingham, Alabama does track, baseball, wrestling, and football.

Just like his big brother Lamical Perine! The now former gator running back, who is training for the NFL draft has who saved the day multiple times for the gators, and austin says his big brother inspires him..

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Austin would spend time helping people, like visiting retirement homes, or feeding the homeless.

When austin was four-years-old, he was watching a show about pandas bears with his dad Terrance. The mama bear abandoned her cub, Austin learned the cub was homeless.

Austin asked his dad if people were homeless too.

When his dad told him yes, Austin got sad, but decided to do something about it.

He went to downtown Birmingham and gave them food.

The coronavirus outbreak has sent, Austin and many kids across the world, home inside with no recess and sports.

He's hoping to inspire other kids, with some workout videos!!

