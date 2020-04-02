Two time Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier, Enoch Nadler coaching virtually

Former keystone heights and UF track and field standout, Enoch Nadler is the head coach of team florida track club in Gainesville. He trains distance runners of all ages and abilities.

The team normally meets up for workouts in the mornings at the UF track, they cant do that now with the stay at home order, and UF facilities being closed.

Before COVID-19, he already coached some of his athletes virtually, but now he's sending all his runners the workouts. And he's started to do live strength and mobility workouts through zoom. , so athletes still experience that team atmosphere..

Runners normally have a race schedule lined up, but when a lot of those are cancelled, it's hard to stay motivated.

Back in February, Nadler got the chance to compete at the U.S Olympic Marathon trials where he placed in the top 25 out of 175 men.

He's glad he got the chance to compete, unlike a lot of USA track and field athletes who will have to wait until next year, due to the olympics being postponed.