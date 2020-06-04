Address:

WCJB TV20

6220 NW 43rd Street

Gainesville FL 32653

Phone:

Gainesville: (352) 377-2020

Ocala: (352) 368-2020

Email:

Email news tips or stories for TV20 News to: tv20news@wcjb.com

Email your questions, comments, or suggestions to: tv20frontdesk@wcjb.com

Closed Captioning

For information or to report problems with closed captioning, please contact WCJB-TV.

By mail:

WCJB-TV

206220 NW 43rd Street

Gainesville, Florida 32653

Attention: Matt Hunter

By phone:

Closed Caption Phone Line

(352) 416-0690

By e-mail:

mhunter@wcjb.com

By fax:

(352) 373-6516