Address:
WCJB TV20
6220 NW 43rd Street
Gainesville FL 32653
Phone:
Gainesville: (352) 377-2020
Ocala: (352) 368-2020
Email:
Email news tips or stories for TV20 News to: tv20news@wcjb.com
Email your questions, comments, or suggestions to: tv20frontdesk@wcjb.com
Closed Captioning
For information or to report problems with closed captioning, please contact WCJB-TV.
By mail:
WCJB-TV
206220 NW 43rd Street
Gainesville, Florida 32653
Attention: Matt Hunter
By phone:
Closed Caption Phone Line
(352) 416-0690
By e-mail:
By fax:
(352) 373-6516