Deck The Halls with WCJB - Voting Bracket

Enter our TV20 contest and win a $250 VISA card from Sleep Center Gainesville!

Photos can be submitted from Dec. 15. Submissions will be closed on Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m., while videos can be emailed to us at tv20news@wcjb.com or posted on our WCJB Facebook pinned post detailing the contest.

We will choose 8 submissions to enter into our bracket challenge starting on Dec. 21. We will then open it up to vote!

The winner will be announced on Dec. 28.