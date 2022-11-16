Skip to content
News
Election Results
Weather
Sports
Submit Photo or Video
Livestream
Advertise
Home
Election Results
Florida Results Map
National Results Map
Livestream
News
Traffic
Community
Crime
Economy
Education
International
Investigation
National
Newscasts
Politics
Sponsored
State
Weather
Weather Cams
Closings
Weather Maps
Forecast Graphics
Tropics Graphics
Storm Prep
Play Weather World
Sports
Summer Tee Time
Florida Gators
Scholar Athlete
Sports Overtime
Russell Report
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise
Employment
Advertise
COVID-19 Map
One Class at a Time
Hometown Heroes
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Paige's Kitchen
Your Local Chamber
Your Health
Contests
Watch ABC Online
WCJB E-News
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Tell Us Something Good
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Adopt A Pet
Be Our Guest
TV20 Business Break
Tech Tuesday
One Tank Trips
What's Growing On
What's Up?
Your Local Experts
Health Experts
Apartment Guide
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases