The Salvation Army is mobilizing its disaster response teams and mobile feeding units in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas to respond to the impacts of Hurricane Idalia. Your donation will help us provide emergency aid, food, drinks, emotional and spiritual care, and long-term recovery services to the disaster’s survivors.

Our neighbors are facing the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Idalia, and they need our help now more than ever. Your donation can help provide basic needs and hope to those who have lost everything. Let’s come together, show compassion, and make a difference in their lives. Please, donate today and be a ray of light in their darkest hour.