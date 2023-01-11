WCJB Livestream
Live video from WCJB is available on your computer, tablet, and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WCJB is not airing a live newscast, you will see live streams from Gray Television’s Local News Live.
You can also watch WCJB anytime on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Just search “WCJB” in the app store and download the app to your device.
WCJB TV20 news is Live:
Monday - Friday 5 AM-7 AM, Noon-1 PM, 4 PM-5 PM, 5 PM-6:30 PM, 10 PM-11 PM (The CW Gainesville), and 11 PM-11:35 PM.
Saturday and Sunday 6 PM-6:30 PM and 11 PM - 11:30 PM
To Download Our News App:
Apple Users Click Here Android Users Click Here
To Download our Weather App:
Apple Users Click Here Android Users Click Here