WCJB Livestream

Live video from WCJB is available on your computer, tablet, and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WCJB is not airing a live newscast, you will see live streams from Gray Television’s Local News Live.

You can also watch WCJB anytime on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV. Just search “ WCJB ” in the app store and download the app to your device.

WCJB TV20 news is Live:

Monday - Friday 5 AM-7 AM, Noon-1 PM, 4 PM-5 PM, 5 PM-6:30 PM, 10 PM-11 PM (The CW Gainesville), and 11 PM-11:35 PM.

Saturday and Sunday 6 PM-6:30 PM and 11 PM - 11:30 PM

To Download Our News App:

Apple Users Click Here Android Users Click Here

To Download our Weather App: