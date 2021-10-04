THE FOUR ICONIC ACTS HAVE SOLD MORE THAN 150 MILLION ALBUMS COMBINED

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multiplatinum selling pop super-group New Kids On The Block continues the party like nobody else can with the announcement of The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests.

New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With 'The MixTape Tour 2022' Featuring Legendary Special Guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue

Produced by Live Nation, the four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022 for its 50+ date journey beginning May 10 in Cincinnati, OH and make stops in arenas in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more, before wrapping July 23 in Washington, DC. See full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, please visit www.nkotb.com.

In celebration of the tour announcement, the four iconic acts will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show today for a "Kelly's New Kids on the Block Party" show takeover that gives fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the dynamic, unbeatable live show, including a performance from NKOTB. Watch a sneak peek of the appearance HERE.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

The MixTape Tour 2022 is already shaping up to be a can't miss night out where fans can hear chart-topping hits and legendary catalogues spanning generations all night long. It follows the colossal commercial and critical success of NKOTB's 2019 tour by the same name – their biggest since reuniting in 2008 – which grossed $53.2 million, sold more than 650,000 tickets and pioneered a super-sized show each night with multiple acts (Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson) hitting the stage and reimagining what a special guest on a tour could look like.

NKOTB will hit the stage on the MixTape Tour 2022 to perform fan favorite #1 hits like "Hangin' Tough," "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," and "Step By Step" while tour mates Salt-N-Pepa ("Push It," "Shoop," "Whatta Man"), Rick Astley ("Never Gonna Give You Up," "Together Forever") and En Vogue ("Don't Let Go [Love]," "Free Your Mind," "Give It Up, Turn It Loose," "Hold On") keep the party going with music that catapulted them to stardom and solidified their places in music history.

NKOTB most recently returned to the stage for an epic, one night only, sold out performance at Fenway Park on August 6 in their beloved hometown of Boston, MA. Watch a recap HERE. The show marked their first performance in two years, their third show at Fenway Park, and a preview of the explosive live energy from the group that fans can expect from the MixTape Tour 2022.

In 2021, Salt-N-Pepa received a Lifetime Achievement Award. 2022 will kick up with Salt-N-Pepa dedicating their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Over the past two years, Rick Astley has amassed million YouTube followers with a series of covers from his studio and become a major force on TikTok with 1.7 million followers. "Never Gonna Give You Up" was recently featured on the critically acclaimed series Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and its video has been viewed more than 1 billion times.

En Vogue celebrated the 30th anniversary of their first album Born To Sing on April 3, 2020, when it was reissued on Rhino Records, closed out the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a performance of "Free Your Mind," and launched their Funky Divas podcast. In March, they appeared with Salt-N-Pepa in Coming 2 America for a show-stopping performance of their hit song "Whatta Man" that was aptly titled "Whatta King" and was featured on the film's soundtrack. In 2018, they released their album Electric Café, with a top 10 single ("Rocket"). Recent collaborations have included Snoop Dogg, Raphael Saadiq and Chance the Rapper.

THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 DATES DATE CITY VENUE Tuesday, May 10 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center Thursday, May 12 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday, May 13 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Saturday, May 14 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Sunday, May 15 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center Monday, May 16 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Wednesday, May 18 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Thursday, May 19 Houston, TX Toyota Center Friday, May 20 Edinburg, TX Bert Ogden Arena Saturday, May 21 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Sunday, May 22 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wednesday, May 25 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center Thursday, May 26 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Friday, May 27 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center Saturday, May 28 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Sunday, May 29 Las Vegas, NV Michelob ULTRA Arena Tuesday, May 31 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Wednesday, June 1 San Jose, CA SAP Center Thursday, June 2 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Saturday, June 4 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena Sunday, June 5 Portland, OR Moda Center Monday, June 6 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena Tuesday, June 7 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center Wednesday, June 8 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena Friday, June 10 Denver, CO Ball Arena Saturday, June 11 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday, June 12 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena Tuesday, June 14 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wednesday, June 15 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Thursday, June 16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena Friday, June 17 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena Tuesday, June 21 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Wednesday, June 22 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Thursday, June 23 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Friday, June 24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Saturday, June 25 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Sunday, June 26 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena Wednesday, June 29 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Thursday, June 30 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena Friday, July 1 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, July 2 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena Sunday, July 3 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Wednesday, July 6 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Arena Thursday, July 7 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Friday, July 8 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Saturday, July 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena Sunday, July 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center Tuesday, July 12 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Thursday, July 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Friday, July 15 Boston, MA TD Garden Sunday, July 17 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Tuesday, July 19 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Thursday, July 21 Hershey, PA Giant Center Friday, July 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena Saturday, July 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

