S&W to Participate in Panel Discussion "Food Security and the Agricultural Supply Chain" at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference Panel discussion scheduled for 11:00am ET on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) today announced that the Company's CEO, Mark Wong, will be participating in a panel at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference titled "Food Security and the Agricultural Supply Chain." The panel, to be conducted virtually, will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00am ET.

To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham2/panel3/2264067

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from October 5, 2021 through October 7, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

