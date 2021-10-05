Docufree Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Docufree , a leading provider of enterprise information management (EIM) and digital business process services, today announced it has been awarded a 2021 Stratus Award for cloud computing from the Business Intelligence Group. The award seeks to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

"Docufree is at the forefront of the cloud, helping to drive practical innovations," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

Docufree's cloud-based, SaaS solution addresses many current business challenges—especially those associated with the pandemic and the increase in remote work. Docufree's platform helps organizations centralize information in one place and automate operational workflows—everything is easily accessed and managed from anywhere, at any time. All information is maintained according to custom business rules and regulatory requirements, while being protected with the highest levels of security.

"We are honored to be recognized for our ability to help organizations evolve from legacy, paper-based processes to fully automated digital transactions that dramatically lower operational costs and drive enterprise-wide efficiencies," said David Winkler, executive vice president and chief product officer at Docufree. "This award validates our position as a leader and innovator in the SaaS space. We know that the work we are doing is a matter of corporate survival and a top priority for speeding the adoption of digital transformation, and our services-led platform will continue to help organizations become more agile in today's business world."

About Docufree

Docufree is a leading provider of enterprise information management and digital business process services. This includes large-volume document capture; data extraction and integration; intelligent process automation; cloud-based document management; and digital mailroom services. Since 1999, Docufree has securely managed and modernized how people and the systems they use every day interact with data and each other, driving measurable outcomes for both clients and their customers—from providing an on-ramp to digital transformation to automated invoice processing, human resources, and customer communications. Today, over 1,000 enterprises and government agencies rely on Docufree to empower their workforces with the information they need and ensure processes are executed with speed, accuracy, and compliance from wherever work needs to happen. For more information, visit www.docufree.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Docufree then like us on Facebook .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

