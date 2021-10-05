Largest Private Lake In Texas Goes On The Market

FAIRFIELD, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever dreamed of owning your very own 2,400+-acre recreational lake? The largest private lake in the great state of Texas, and one of the most unique rural land assets in the country, is now available for purchase. Surrounded by 21+ miles of undeveloped and elevated shoreline, Fairfield Lake offers unlimited opportunities for entertainment, residential, commercial or investment development. Located in the heart of Freestone County, Fairfield Lake is just east of Interstate 45 and centrally located between Dallas, Houston and Austin.

Photographed by Shannon Faulk.

Property features include:

Spectacular recreational lake, estimated to be 50-feet at its deepest point, with exceptional fishing, water skiing, boating activities and swimming.

Mature hardwood forest with an array of wildlife including whitetail deer, armadillos, raccoons, river otters, beavers, squirrels, foxes, bobcats, songbirds and bald eagles.

Pristine lake water with a thriving trophy bass population as well as catfish, bluegill and sunfish.

10 acres of wetland ecosystems.

8+ miles of highway grade blacktop two lane roads and bridges.

Three concrete boat ramps with truck and trailer parking.

Combination of underground and above-ground power throughout the property.

Massive 4350-foot earth-fill dam with Low Hazard classification from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The property is being marketed by Hortenstine Ranch Company, the leader in rural, recreational, farm and ranch property sales in Texas and Oklahoma.

"They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is definitely the case with this exceptional Fairfield Lake property," said Blake Hortenstine, Broker/Partner of Hortenstine Ranch Company. "A water asset of this magnitude is virtually impossible to find anywhere in the lower 48 states, and combined with the land development possibilities and amenities, is the only offering of its kind."

Fairfield Lake is located in the town of Fairfield, Texas, a thriving rural ranch community of nearly 2,900 people. Approximately 90 miles southeast of Dallas and a three-hour drive from both Houston and Austin, Fairfield is the county seat of Freestone County and is centrally located in one of the most coveted areas of Texas.

The asking price is set at $110,550,000 ($22,000 per acre). To see the property in action, check out this video. For more information on the Fairfield Lake property, visit www.hrcranch.com.

About Hortenstine Ranch Company

Hortenstine Ranch Company, LLC is focused on rural, recreational, and farm and ranch property sales. Our diverse and talented team delivers the most advanced marketing strategies, ranch market analytics, professional mapping, photography, wildlife and agricultural consultation, consistent sales volume, and buyer and seller brokerage representation. Our brokerage company continues to set the bar for the farm and ranch real estate market as proven by referrals and repeat business. For more information, visit www.hrcranch.com.

