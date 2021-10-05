The National Black Cultural Information Trust and Black Content Creators Tackle COVID-19 Misinformation with "Inform Unite Heal" Awareness Campaign

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. launched the "Inform Unite Heal" COVID-19 Awareness Campaign for Black communities to spread awareness of how the pandemic affects Black lives and counter misinformation.

Inform Unite Heal Campaign

"The Inform Unite Heal campaign is a cultural storytelling initiative used to inform communities about the devastating effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black America. It encourages personal storytelling, taking action through spreading awareness, and information on how to support family, friends, and local communities. Through our collective efforts to inform and take action, we hope to protect Black communities from the current harms and support efforts to heal and grow," said Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, founder of the National Black Cultural Information Trust.

Black content creators, including bloggers and micro-influencers, are participating in the campaign by sharing stories about their lives during COVID-19. Story topics include: why they choose to get vaccinated, financial hardships due to the pandemic, being immunocompromised in a pandemic, protecting immunocompromised family members, recovering from COVID-19, and other COVID-19 related subjects.

Stories from the Inform Unite Heal campaign are available on the National Black Cultural Information Trust's website NBCIT.ORG. The National Black Cultural Information Trust has also compiled information and resources to help Black communities survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The Inform Unite Heal Campaign is also providing protective essentials to schools in predominantly Black communities.

Read stories from the Inform Unite Heal Campaign: https://nbcit.org/category/inform-unite-heal-series/



View information and resources compiled by the Inform Unite Heal Campaign: https://nbcit.org/inform-unite-heal/

The National Black Cultural Information Trust (NBCI Trust) is a Pan-African initiative that uses communications, media, and cultural storytelling to share information and resources that correct and challenge cultural misinformation and disinformation.

