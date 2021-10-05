SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RPAI, CLDB, CSOD, and HFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Kite Realty Group Trust ("Kite Realty"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, RPAI shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite Realty stock for each RPAI share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.32 based upon Kite Realty's October 5, 2021 closing price of $21.38. If you own RPAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rpai

Cortland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CLDB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cortland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CLDB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CLDB shareholders have the right to receive, for each share of CLDB common stock they own, either $28.00 in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers common stock, subject to overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you own CLDB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cldb

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $57.50 per share in cash for each share of CSOD common stock that they hold. If you own CSOD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/csod

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company ("Sinclair"). At the closing of the merger, existing shares of HFC will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation," which will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair. If you own HFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hfc

