Firmenich Annual General Meeting 2021

GENEVA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich International S.A., the world's largest privately-owned Perfume and Taste company, held its Annual General Meeting on October 5, 2021.

All proposals of the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting were approved.

Firmenich's Chairman Patrick Firmenich said: "I am proud of our solid performance in the first year of our strategic cycle, demonstrating once again the resilience of our business. Throughout the year, we have continued to invest in innovation, to help our customers win in this rapidly evolving environment. As leaders in responsible business, we have also continued to press forward on sustainability. I want to thank our shareholders for their continued trust and support, as we embark confidently on our fiscal year 2022."

The annual review and the financial accounts were approved, as was the dividend proposed by the Board.

The shareholders re-elected Barbara Kux, Antoine Firmenich and André Pometta for a further three-year term of office, and re-elected Patrick Firmenich as Chairman of the Board of Directors, also for a three-year term.

Michel Firmenich, a Firmenich family Board member since 2013, has decided not to stand for reelection. On behalf of the Board, the Chairman thanked Michel Firmenich for his dedication and the significant contributions he made to the company over his tenure.

Diana Oltramare, a Firmenich family member, was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors, for a three-year term of office. Diana Oltramare's biography can be consulted on our website here.

The shareholders elected the members of the Governance and Compensation Committee, for a one-year term.

Following the publication of Firmenich's ESG latest ambitions, the Board of Directors sought the support of the shareholders for the company's ESG goals for 2025 and its 2021 ESG Report, ahead of upcoming Swiss legislation on non-financial reporting requirements. The shareholders endorsed the company's ESG goals for 2025 and the 2021 ESG Report, in an advisory vote.

Furthermore, KPMG was re-elected as statutory auditors for the fiscal year 2022.

The Board and its different committees will be composed as follows:

Board of Directors:

Patrick Firmenich, Chair, Barbara Kux, Vice Chairman (independent), Pierre Bouchut (independent), Antoine Firmenich, Karen Jones Easton (independent), Diana Oltramare, André Pometta, Ajai Puri (independent), Richard Ridinger (independent).

Governance and Compensation Committee:

Karen Jones Easton, Chair, Antoine Firmenich, Diana Oltramare, Richard Ridinger.

Nomination Committee:

Patrick Firmenich, Chair, Barbara Kux, Diana Oltramare, Ajai Puri.

Finance, Audit and Risk Committee:

Pierre Bouchut, Chair, Barbara Kux, Antoine Firmenich, André Pometta.

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895 and has been family-owned for 125 years. Firmenich is a leading business-to-business company operating primarily in the fragrance and taste market, specialized in the research, creation, manufacture and sale of perfumes, flavors and ingredients. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, Firmenich offers its customers superior innovation in formulation, a broad and high-quality palette of ingredients, and proprietary technologies including biotechnology, encapsulation, olfactory science and taste modulation. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 4.3 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2021. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Firmenich