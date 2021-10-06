REPLI Appoints Industry Veteran Scott Allan as Chief Growth Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REPLI, a multifamily prop-tech company and leader in digital marketing technology and solutions for multifamily organizations, has announced the appointment of Scott Allan as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). Scott brings more than 20 years of experience leading transformational growth and executing strategic national sales and marketing initiatives for a range of high-profile companies. In his new role – an inaugural position at REPLI – Scott reports directly to Founder and CEO, Corbin Wrights, and oversees the company's sales and customer success department, growth strategy, and go-to-market product launches.

Scott Allan, Chief Growth Officer for REPLI

"As we position ourselves for further expansion, we look forward to leveraging Scott's impressive growth, sales, and marketing expertise in making REPLI the industry's gold standard digital marketing platform," said Corbin Wrights, Founder and CEO of REPLI. "He is the perfect complement to our executive team, and we are excited to have him on board to support our rapid growth."

"In a short time, REPLI has completely disrupted the digital marketing space of multifamily by creating the first and only cloud-based, multi-channel digital marketing platform that enables organizations to manage their online presence and digital strategy at scale," said Allan. "It's a true, digitally native global company that has grown with incredible speed and operational efficiency – servicing over 300,000 units nationwide and counting. I am truly amazed at what has already been built here at REPLI and I am thrilled to join Corbin and the rest of the leadership team as the company capitalizes on unyielding demand for its innovative technology and digital solutions."

Over the last decade, Allan has held a variety of leadership positions in the Multifamily industry. He has led sales of digital marketing solutions at LeaseStar by RealPage, G5 Search Marketing, and, most recently, Reach by Yardi RENTCafe' Yardi. Prior to his multifamily experience, Allan launched and led sales of the Las Vegas division of the digital marketing firm ReachLocal and held sales & marketing management positions at Yellow Page giant RH Donnelley (now THRYV). Allan is west-coast based and will work out of REPLI's Las Vegas regional office.

About REPLI:

Founded by Corbin Wrights in 2018, Atlanta, Georgia-based REPLI provides multifamily organizations the digital marketing technology and services to efficiently market their apartment communities online – at scale. REPLI is one the of industry's fastest-growing bootstrapped prop-tech companies in the United States, managing and servicing over 300,000 units nationwide. With teams located in the US, Spain, Germany, Philippines, and India – REPLI's global footprint supports our unyielding commitment to client success and satisfaction.

REPLI's Aha! Moment happens when a multifamily organization has a portfolio of properties that needs a full, omnichannel digital marketing presence (website, SEO, digital advertising, social, reputation management) and realizes that because of REPLI's technology and services, they can have a fully integrated digital marketing stack ready to go live in a matter of days and the ability to manage it all from a single, centralized backend that seamlessly integrates with their property management software systems and platforms.

Media Contact: Siobhan Park, siobhan@repli360.com

