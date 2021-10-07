Koan Health Congratulates Clients for 2020 MSSP Performance

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health is honored to recognize six of its accountable care organization (ACO) clients for their outstanding performance in the 2020 Medicare Shared Savings Program.

The ACOs used Koan's Datalyst™ platform and advisory services to identify, implement and track performance-improvement efforts throughout the year.

To perform well under the MSSP, ACOs must deliver collaborative care that improves the health of their patients while reducing unnecessary costs and duplicative services. Koan Health provides ACOs with the technology and expertise to optimize practice operations for success in value-based care.

"Despite the challenges of 2020, our clients continued to deliver exceptional care to their patients," noted Koan Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer DT Nguyen. "Their MSSP success is a testament to the talent and dedication of their teams, and we're proud to have played a supporting role."

Koan Health's Datalyst™ platform gives ACOs unmatched visibility into their data so they can identify opportunities to improve care, implement their ideas and track progress against key clinical and financial performance indicators. Koan Health account executives serve as part of the ACO team, meeting with clients weekly to help prioritize opportunities that will generate the greatest ROI and benefit to their patients.

About Koan Health

Koan Health is a healthcare technology company that partners with healthcare organizations to improve operational, clinical and financial performance in value-based care. Datalyst™, Koan Health's population health management solution, is a comprehensive cost, utilization and quality management platform. Datalyst™ and Koan Health's supporting advisory services help providers succeed in value-based arrangements, manage patients more effectively and improve population health.

Koan Health is NCQA HEDIS® certified and SOC 2 Type 2 Compliant.

