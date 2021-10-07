Teleste introduces new 1.8 GHz amplifiers to the ICON product family

The new intelligent amplifiers broaden the company's offering for North American cable MSOs that are moving towards 10G networks

TURKU, Finland, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste will launch two 1.8 GHz intelligent amplifiers to the company's ICONTM product platform designed for the North American cable broadband market and its requirements. The new ICON3100 1.8 GHz line extender and ICON4300 1.8 GHz system amplifier will provide cable MSO's a future-proof solution for adopting higher frequencies in their networks and move towards 10G broadband services.

Maintaining backward compatibility has been one of key design principles in the new amplifiers. They support future DOCSIS 4.0 rollouts, and they can also be used in lower frequency networks. In such cases, the award-winning Power Save technology enables lower power consumption.

The amplifiers are capable of high network performance under all circumstances. Their native intelligence facilitates true plug-and-play functionality, providing operators easy alignments in the field with a press of a single button. Additionally, remote monitoring and control, as well as advanced network diagnostics are enabled with an optional transponder.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358 2 2605 611

mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

ICONTM is a trademark of Teleste Corporation.

