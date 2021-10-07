Tris Pharma® Hires Seasoned Business Development Executive

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tris Pharma, Inc. ("Tris"), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust portfolio of approved products and a late-stage pipeline of innovative product candidates for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and related conditions, today announced that Anthony Amato has joined the company as Executive Vice President Business Development – Generics Division.

"With our continued growth and evolution to a larger, more complex operation, one of our priorities has been to bring a seasoned pharmaceutical Business Development leader onto the Tris team. We are thrilled that Tony has joined Tris as our Executive Vice President, Business Development for our Generics Division." said Ketan Mehta Tris' Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Tony's extensive experience in growing specialty pharmaceutical businesses through complex transactions and global collaborations along with his goal-oriented leadership style are a natural fit for Tris' culture and strategic plan."

"I am honored and excited by this opportunity to join Tris, engage with potential partners and investors and lead the Business Development efforts which will play a critical role in the future of Tris' Generic Division." said Amato.

Tony's expertise includes sourcing and executing valuable transactions, assessing market trends, cultivating successful partnerships, and training and overseeing global cross-functional teams. His 20+ years of Business Development experience includes leadership roles in companies such as Hudson Healthcare Partners, Alvogen, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Quadrant Capital Advisors, LLC, and Barr Laboratories. Tony holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College, City University of NY and Juris Doctor degree from Touro Law School.

About Tris Pharma

Tris Pharma is a New Jersey-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that address unmet patient needs. Tris has used its innovative LiquiXR technology platform to develop its portfolio of differentiated solid and liquid medications as well as a robust pipeline which spans multiple therapeutic categories, and its technology has formed the basis for numerous mutually value-adding development partnerships. Within the United States, Tris promotes its portfolio of ADHD products (described at www.TrisADHD.com) using its pediatric and CNS-focused sales force. For more information, please visit www.trispharma.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Tris Pharma, Inc.