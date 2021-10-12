Inpixon and Ostendo to Bring Augmented Reality to Miami Beach with Immersive 'ExperienceApp' and Innovative Smart Glasses

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company and Ostendo Technology, Inc. (Ostendo), a leader in quantum photonics and micro-display technologies, today announced that in furtherance of their Strategic Collaboration and Cross-Marketing Agreement, they have executed a Statement of Work to exclusively provide the City of Miami Beach's Washington Avenue Business Improvement District with an augmented reality (AR) enabled mobile 'ExperienceApp,' which will also support the integrated use of Ostendo's AR smart glasses, for an initial period of two years.

"As Miami advances its tech hub initiative, Inpixon and Ostendo will combine computer vision technology with inventive displays to deliver an immersive 'ExperienceApp' to connect tourists and residents to government, businesses, and cultural landmarks on Miami Beach's Washington Avenue as never before," said Hussein S. El-Ghoroury, CEO of Ostendo. "Imagine exploring all that Miami Beach's Washington Avenue, the entertainment, culture and art deco district, has to offer through our Quantum Photonic Imager (QPI®)-enabled AR smart glasses, wirelessly connected to your phone by WiFi/Bluetooth, enhanced by dynamic experiences offered by this new App. How wonderful it will be to explore art murals, restaurants, museums, hotels, shops and more, steps from the sand, as never before, with truly wearable augmented reality."

"People from around the world come to Miami Beach by the millions each year for our world-renowned beaches, arts and culture, and hospitality industry – for experiences they can't get anywhere else," said Mayor Dan Gelber. "This is an innovative idea that has the real potential to produce a one-of-a-kind experience."

"As we continue our mission to advance the revitalization of Washington Avenue, one of the leading streets in Miami Beach, home to more than 100 businesses including some of the most recognized hotels, restaurants and nightlife venues, we are excited to partner with such innovative companies as Inpixion and Ostendo," said Troy E. Wright, Executive Director of the Washington Avenue Business Improvement District.

"Eight weeks back, we announced our collaboration with Ostendo to deliver new augmented reality enabled solutions with wearable AR display glasses and we are delighted to have the City of Miami Beach's Washington Avenue Business Improvement District agree to adopt our combined technology," said Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Inpixon's ExperienceApp will be built on our CXApp mobile app platform and will incorporate mapping, positioning, analytics, and AR to deliver an exceptional user experience that is productive, intelligent, easy to use, and will be viewed through Ostendo AR smart glasses."

"Washington Avenue is the heartbeat of Miami Beach and Inpixon's ExperienceApp integrated with AR, mapping and real-time positioning technologies coupled with Ostendo's unbelievable AR smart glasses can be transformative as we welcome more creativity in enjoyment of this thriving environment," added Mr. Wright. "We expect the millions of annual visitors to our businesses and cultural offerings will welcome this platform and find many exciting ways to enhance vacation and daily experiences through the adoption of augmented reality."

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™ delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit Inpixon.com

About Ostendo

Founded in 2005, Ostendo is a Carlsbad, California-based company that has developed breakthrough quantum photonic technology by combining leading photonic and micro-processing technologies together on a single semiconductor device. Distinguished by its experienced team – numbering over 65 employees from the wireless communications and display technology industries – Ostendo has designed a Quantum Photonic Imager (QPI®) platform purpose-built to deliver next generation solid-state integrated electronics/photonics devices for consumer, enterprise and defense applications. Ostendo expects to launch its first consumer wearable displays in 2022, followed shortly thereafter by mobile projectors and light field displays, each built on the QPI® platform. More at Ostendo.com

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

