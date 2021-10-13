Guaranteed Rate Insurance Appoints Jeff Wingate as Executive Vice President.

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance, an independent brokerage that offers personal, commercial, life and specialty insurance, announces it has hired Jeff Wingate as its new Executive Vice President to drive growth and diversify its product offerings.

As EVP and Head of Guaranteed Rate Insurance, Wingate, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of relevant experience, will lead the team of more than 200 insurance professionals and focus on organic growth, and mergers and acquisitions. Wingate's goal will be enhancing the company's distribution model and building a top national insurance brokerage.

"We are excited to bring Jeff onto the team because of his past history leading, building and growing a very successful national insurance brokerage," said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "His experience will help us take our already very strong platform and enable us to scale very quickly."

Wingate joins Guaranteed Rate Insurance after more than nine years at a high-growth national personal lines insurance brokerage leading its standard personal lines and commercial operations and acquiring and integrating over 40 acquisitions.

Previously, Wingate delivered double-digit organic growth while holding various national sales leadership and management positions at major insurance brokerage firms. He began his career at Chubb Insurance and Marsh McLennan, spending more than 15 years as an underwriter, broker, client executive and head of sales.

"Guaranteed Rate Insurance is committed to serving its customers like no other company in the FinTech space and becoming a top brokerage in the insurance industry," said Wingate. "I was drawn to the culture of the company, its national presence, strong brand and passionate team. I look forward to making a strategic impact for the company as we continue to deliver the highest quality customer experience."

Wingate has a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from Hobart College in New York and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University.

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is an independent insurance brokerage that offers personal lines, commercial lines, and life insurance products to their customers. Founded in 2008, Guaranteed Rate Insurance is owned by Guaranteed Rate, one of the top 5 retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Guaranteed Rate Insurance was established to offer insurance products to Guaranteed Rate mortgage customers and has built a reputation on providing customers with impeccable service as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate. Combining its growing team of insurance agents and its digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance searches for great rates from over 40 providers, while providing a "personal shopping" experience for all your insurance needs. When you bundle your home and auto with Guaranteed Rate Insurance, you could save up to 20%. Visit guaranteedrateinsurance.com for more information.

