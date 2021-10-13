LongueVue Capital Helps New Generation of Local Students Develop Financial Literacy

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital, LLC ("LVC") is pleased to announce that we have partnered with The Good Shepherd School ("GSS") to teach a financial literacy course to GSS's 7th graders. Located in New Orleans, Louisiana, The Good Shepherd School is a faith-based, inner-city school focused on providing quality, tuition-free education to at-risk children living below the Federal Poverty Line. The proprietary content of the financial literacy course was developed by the LVC team and will be taught in a series of eight modules that cover topics ranging from time-value of money and risk-reward tradeoffs, to personal credit scores, budgeting, savings, and personal financial management. The course – commencing in the fall of 2021 and taught by groups of LVC professionals – is designed to encourage interactivity and collaboration with GSS's 7th graders through real-life examples, game simulations, and team pairings.

LVC's Co-Founder & Managing Partner, John McNamara, commented on the course, "LVC is constantly seeking ways to enhance economic development in our community and balance the scales of socio-economic opportunity in New Orleans. We look at this partnership with The Good Shepherd School as a chance to apply our professional skills to make a direct and personal investment in the futures of these students so that they can become financial leaders in the community."

GSS President, Thomas Moran, remarked, "We are gratified to work with the talented team at LongueVue Capital to share their decades of financial wisdom with our seventh graders. Who knows – a small spark of inspiration in the classroom may lead to GSS's next generation of business entrepreneurs."

About LongueVue Capital

Founded in 2001, LongueVue Capital is a New Orleans-based private equity firm that focuses on providing human capital, financial capital, and a skill set built upon a successful 20-year track record of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to drive value creation in middle market companies. Having managed over $500 million of capital spanning three funds coupled with 150 years of combined operating and investing experience, our team is the ideal partner for middle market companies at inflection points and seeking to maximize value.

Our opportunistic investment strategy provides the flexibility to partner with attractive businesses across a variety of industries and situations, and we tailor transaction structures to meet the company and stakeholders' objectives. While we are selective with our investment strategy, we target growth-oriented companies with scalable, sustainable business models and exceptional leadership teams.

Our proactive, hands-on approach enables us to be thoughtful stewards of our portfolio companies and trusted and dependable strategic partners to all stakeholders. Together with our entrepreneur and management team partners, we help create superior value for our portfolio companies and investors.

About The Good Shepherd School

GSS seeks to help low-income urban youth in order to realize their fullest potential as productive members of society by providing them with an extended day, year-round quality education, integrated with personal, moral and spiritual development, and continued guidance during the students' further education. Our faith-based, tuition-free educational model is designed to empower our students to break the cycle of inner-city poverty by becoming valuable contributors to the New Orleans community.

