Bambuser Launches Phygital Solutions - Revitalizing Physical Retail Spaces With New Hybrid Concept

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing as trailblazers in the new retail landscape and world-leaders in Live Video Shopping, Bambuser is launching Phygital Solutions, a unique and tailored concept of Live Video Shopping addressing demands from physical retail spaces such as shopping malls, stores and hotels.

As the world faces lifting COVID-19 restrictions, Live Video Shopping is emerging in physical retail spaces more and more, bridging the gap between the increasing demand for easy online shopping and the need to revitalize stores that have long been struggling with a decline in footfall.

Throughout 2021, Bambuser has developed a specialized concept aimed at property owners, shopping centers, department stores, large retail chains and hotels. The purpose is to help them offer new and exciting ways to market their spaces, increase reach and improve sales. Bambuser's Phygital Solutions have been developed in close collaboration with some of Scandinavia's largest property owners, such as AMF Fastigheter and Atrium Ljungberg.

"Over the last two years we have learned that interactive and social video will revolutionize all aspects of retail. I am very excited and have high expectations for physical spaces adapting to the growing live shopping trend, with forward-leaning property owners and department stores leading the way together with Bambuser," says Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

To talk about the new launch, retail specialist and Head of Phygital Solutions, Annelie Gullström, will join the first ever BamTalks event which will be streamed Tuesday 19th October at 15:00 CEST / 14:00 BST / 09:00 EST.

For more information about Bambuser's Phygital Solutions, go to bambuser.com/phygital.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm.

